BitGreen (BITG) Price Hits $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00228241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039012 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.94 or 0.00507020 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00084587 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

