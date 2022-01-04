Bitgear Market Cap Achieves $1.06 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $36,531.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074968 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.80 or 0.08229471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00079485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.56 or 0.99781773 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,796,579 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

