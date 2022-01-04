Bitcoin SV Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91.74 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $91.74 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $123.27 or 0.00261723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,099.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.82 or 0.00927443 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002867 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,942,589 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

