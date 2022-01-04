Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $947.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00003254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00323118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00089699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

