Biswap (BSW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $161.13 Million

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Biswap has a total market cap of $161.13 million and $13.15 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Biswap has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Biswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Biswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.04 or 0.08181598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.88 or 0.99950719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 180,479,223 coins and its circulating supply is 154,836,573 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.