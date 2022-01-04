BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $366.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,750. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.58. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -1.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.