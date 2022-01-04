Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.12.

Shares of BIIB opened at $244.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

