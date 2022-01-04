Biogen’s (BIIB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $258.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.12.
Shares of BIIB opened at $244.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $221.72 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
