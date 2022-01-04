BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.76) Per Share

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioAtla in a report issued on Sunday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.76) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

BCAB opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.75. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

In other BioAtla news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 7,246 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $166,875.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $95,109.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,887. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

