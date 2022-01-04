Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BYND shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

BYND stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

