Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

