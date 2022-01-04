BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the November 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BETRF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,662. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.74.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

