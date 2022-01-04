Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BERY. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE BERY traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $73.90. 3,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,580. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after buying an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 85,031 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 64.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

