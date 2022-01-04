Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG)

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAG Immobilien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €24.56 ($27.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €26.72. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($33.38).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

