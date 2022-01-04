Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.74. 22,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 834,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

