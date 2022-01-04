Bender Robert & Associates Sells 8,139 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $334.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $211.94 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

