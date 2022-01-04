Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BAYRY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.46. 865,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,627. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

