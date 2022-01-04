Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 30th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
BAYRY traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.46. 865,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,627. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.