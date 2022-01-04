Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAX. Cowen upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

