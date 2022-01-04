Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BVNRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BVNRY stock remained flat at $$13.45 during trading on Monday. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

