Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Baristas Coffee stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baristas Coffee has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

About Baristas Coffee

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

