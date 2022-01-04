Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Short Interest Update

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Baristas Coffee stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Baristas Coffee has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Baristas Coffee
