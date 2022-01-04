Barclays Lowers Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Equal Weight

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $44.00. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $163.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.