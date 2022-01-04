Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $74.00. The stock traded as high as $60.90 and last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 133884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.51.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 551,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,243,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

