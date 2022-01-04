Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of BK stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $60.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

