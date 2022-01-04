Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.8% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

