Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Trimmed by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,477,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 183,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

BAC opened at $44.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $368.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

