Bancor Price Hits $3.46 on Major Exchanges (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $808.00 million and $49.60 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00007425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 233,409,784 coins. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network . The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

Buying and Selling Bancor

