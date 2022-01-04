Banco Santander S.A. Invests $8.54 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,393,000 after buying an additional 2,407,583 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $201,161,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of NetEase by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,405,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after buying an additional 1,096,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 23.7% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,471,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,481,000 after buying an additional 664,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NTES. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.93.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

