Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 35.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $15,575,301 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average is $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 153.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

