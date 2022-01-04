Banco Santander S.A. Has $16.05 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.00 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

