Banco Santander S.A. Buys 556 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,471 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.71.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX opened at $116.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

