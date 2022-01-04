Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 317,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $31,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,603.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $105.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $89.44 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.24.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

