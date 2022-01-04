BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 144,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,183. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $119.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

