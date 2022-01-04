BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “
NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 144,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,183. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
