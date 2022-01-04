Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.63

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 50655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.
