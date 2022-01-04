Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.63

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 50655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

