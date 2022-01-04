Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of AVRN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Avra has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Avra
