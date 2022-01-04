Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avra Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVRN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,552,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AVRN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Avra has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

About Avra

Avra, Inc focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens.

