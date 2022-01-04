Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 2,986 Shares

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $385,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE AVLR traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,976. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.33 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

