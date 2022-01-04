Autonio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130,498.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $130,498.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.10 or 0.08177621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.61 or 1.00088324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

