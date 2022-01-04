Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after buying an additional 95,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after buying an additional 555,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.01. 1,396,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,147. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $159.31 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

