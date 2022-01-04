Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $283.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.