AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

ASTS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,794. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth $91,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

