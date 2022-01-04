Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,594 ($34.95).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,200 ($29.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.71) to GBX 2,470 ($33.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

LON ABF traded up GBX 32 ($0.43) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,040 ($27.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,271. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($23.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.68). The company has a market cap of £16.15 billion and a PE ratio of 33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,934.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,011.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.30 ($0.46) per share. This is a boost from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of Associated British Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.72), for a total transaction of £456,193.73 ($614,733.50).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

