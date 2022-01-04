AscendEX (BitMax) Token Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

