Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Asana were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASAN stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $245,845,782 and have sold 94,960 shares worth $10,897,688. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

