Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 2,233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $18.13 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.