Arweave (AR) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $66.07 or 0.00142502 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $101.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000925 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

