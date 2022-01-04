Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Down 92.4% in December

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the November 30th total of 212,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ARTA opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. Artisan Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $992,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

