Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $193.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $192.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $112.92 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

