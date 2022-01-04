Artfinity (AT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,349.00

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Artfinity has a market cap of $142,184.82 and approximately $2,349.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art . Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Buying and Selling Artfinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

