Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ARW stock opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $137.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

