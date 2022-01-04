Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 102.5% in December

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.6 days.

OTCMKTS ARRJF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

