Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 102.5% in December

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,600 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the November 30th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 127.6 days.
OTCMKTS ARRJF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
