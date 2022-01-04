Arion (ARION) Achieves Market Cap of $56,667.12

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Arion has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $56,667.12 and approximately $6.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00063689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.32 or 0.08152906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00079868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,370.80 or 1.00006544 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 15,276,541 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

