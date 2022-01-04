Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Short Interest Up 34,840.0% in December

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, an increase of 34,840.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of RAM stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

